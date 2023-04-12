WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 191 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.05. 1,373,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,670. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

