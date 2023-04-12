WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $108,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

