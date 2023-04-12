WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 2,674,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

