Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Western Investment Company of Canada

In related news, Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

