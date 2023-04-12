WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.65. 105,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.