WestEnd Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.44. 8,849,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,272,719. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $124.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

