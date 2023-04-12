Wells Fargo & Company Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $18.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.