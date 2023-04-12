Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $18.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

LEVI stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

