Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

EAD opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

