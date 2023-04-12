Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.