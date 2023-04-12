Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

