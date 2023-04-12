Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WTS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $160.68. 23,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

