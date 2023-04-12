Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on April 28th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $310.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.94. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.17.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

