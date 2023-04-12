Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

