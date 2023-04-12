Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $691,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

