Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $560,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

