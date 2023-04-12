Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

