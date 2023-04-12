Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

