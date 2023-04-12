Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 78.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nautilus by 126.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nautilus by 185.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NLS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 69.62% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

