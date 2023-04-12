Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.