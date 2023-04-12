Wafra Inc. Sells 662,606 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662,606 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.