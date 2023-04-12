Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Vontier Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

