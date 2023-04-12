Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 249,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 609,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, President Brian Cree acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian Cree acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,498.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 over the last three months.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.