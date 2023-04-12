VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSMV opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

