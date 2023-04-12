Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.71.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.1098901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

