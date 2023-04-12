Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of MDRX opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

