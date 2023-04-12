Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. 1,035,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

