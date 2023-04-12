Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

MCHI traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

