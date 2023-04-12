Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 0.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $7.33 on Wednesday, reaching $377.88. 353,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

