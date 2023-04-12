Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,892 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after buying an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after buying an additional 725,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 344,159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 1,038,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

