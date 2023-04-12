Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,369. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

