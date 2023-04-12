VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 416,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,692. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

