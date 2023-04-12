VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,928 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

