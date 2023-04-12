VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 14,148 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,302. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

