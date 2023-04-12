VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,339 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,595,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,124,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

