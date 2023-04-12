VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 2,320,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052,142. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

