VELA Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.63. 26,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,223. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,840. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

