VELA Investment Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,834 shares of company stock worth $5,588,631. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 261,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,007. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.46.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

