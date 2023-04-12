VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 278,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.