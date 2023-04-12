VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,207 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 7,469,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,305,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

