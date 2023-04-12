Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 105,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 46,400 shares.The stock last traded at $69.00 and had previously closed at $69.39.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.