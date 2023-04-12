Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. 51,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,876. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

