Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,062. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.