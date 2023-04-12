US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL) Trading Down 0%

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $49.93. Approximately 445,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 278,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

