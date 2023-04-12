US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTEN) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTEN – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

UTEN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

