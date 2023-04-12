Uquid Coin Price Hits $4.53 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00015102 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $132,332.26 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

