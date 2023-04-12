United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,804,560.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.57, for a total value of $1,804,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 265,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

