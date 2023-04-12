Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.