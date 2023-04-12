Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
ULBI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
