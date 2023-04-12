Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

