Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE:TRN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

