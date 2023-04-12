Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,422,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,787,000 after buying an additional 157,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.