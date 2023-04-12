Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Trinity Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TRN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.
Trinity Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.
Insider Activity
In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,422,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,787,000 after buying an additional 157,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
